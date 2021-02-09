Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TVPKF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Travis Perkins from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Travis Perkins stock remained flat at $$18.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day moving average is $14.97. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.58.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.