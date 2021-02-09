TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Gap Up to $26.00

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.00, but opened at $35.00. TransMedics Group shares last traded at $34.22, with a volume of 11,253 shares traded.

TMDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TransMedics Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. TransMedics Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.78. The firm has a market cap of $927.28 million, a PE ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 11.31 and a quick ratio of 10.36.

In other news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Also, VP John F. Sullivan sold 9,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $212,728.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,243.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,617 shares of company stock valued at $430,718 in the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 19.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,567,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,602,000 after acquiring an additional 257,082 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 120.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 87,548 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 187.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 90,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 58,735 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 403.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 44,897 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the third quarter worth $565,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.