TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Gap Up to $26.00

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.00, but opened at $35.00. TransMedics Group shares last traded at $34.22, with a volume of 11,253 shares traded.
TMDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TransMedics Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. TransMedics Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.78. The firm has a market cap of $927.28 million, a PE ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 11.31 and a quick ratio of 10.36.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 19.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,567,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,602,000 after acquiring an additional 257,082 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 120.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 87,548 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 187.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 90,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 58,735 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 403.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 44,897 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the third quarter worth $565,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX)
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.