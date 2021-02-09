Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TBIO. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Translate Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Translate Bio presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.88.

TBIO stock opened at $34.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.75. Translate Bio has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $34.64.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.97 million. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 70.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Translate Bio will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 56,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,441,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Translate Bio by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Translate Bio by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Translate Bio by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management boosted its holdings in Translate Bio by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 143,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 75,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Translate Bio by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

