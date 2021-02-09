TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.67

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.67 and traded as high as $1.32. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 905,844 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.67. The firm has a market cap of $95.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.97.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $16.86 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TransGlobe Energy stock. FMR LLC increased its position in TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,301,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,499 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned about 1.79% of TransGlobe Energy worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGA)

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

