Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS)

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 598 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,096% compared to the average daily volume of 50 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in EchoStar by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of EchoStar by 18.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in EchoStar in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

SATS stock opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. EchoStar has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.16.

SATS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on EchoStar from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses, and satellite services; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical and government enterprises, as well as consumers.

