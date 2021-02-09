Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 14,218 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 740% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,692 call options.

UEC stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.24. 211,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,010,103. Uranium Energy has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Uranium Energy will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Uranium Energy by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 20,926 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,359,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,677 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Uranium Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 798,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 35,419 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,470,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 761,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $2.00 to $2.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.40 target price (down from $2.90) on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

