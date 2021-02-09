Traders Buy Large Volume of Martin Marietta Materials Put Options (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 1,281 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,679% compared to the average daily volume of 72 put options.

MLM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $316.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $233.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.52.

Shares of MLM opened at $300.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $135.08 and a 1-year high of $319.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.40.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total transaction of $2,747,498.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,609,916.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

