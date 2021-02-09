Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 2.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 26.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Tractor Supply by 5.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $157.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $160.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.59.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.16.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

