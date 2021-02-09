Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Stock Price Up 22%

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) were up 22% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.66 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 130,733,584 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 54,931,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $410.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.57.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 226.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 54,824 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 2,776,605.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,471,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,601 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, manufacturing, and licensing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

