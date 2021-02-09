Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Trading Up 7.2%

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) shares were up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.11. Approximately 5,615,398 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 5,773,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.78 million, a PE ratio of 310.00 and a beta of 3.53.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Titan Medical by 102.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 41,009 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Titan Medical by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Titan Medical by 170.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

