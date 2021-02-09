Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Trading Up 7.2%

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) shares were up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.11. Approximately 5,615,398 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 5,773,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.78 million, a PE ratio of 310.00 and a beta of 3.53.
Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI)
Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.
Read More: Trade Deficit
Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.