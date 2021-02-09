TIMIA Capital Corp. (TCA.V) (CVE:TCA) Shares Gap Down to $0.21

Shares of TIMIA Capital Corp. (TCA.V) (CVE:TCA) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.21, but opened at $0.18. TIMIA Capital Corp. (TCA.V) shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 20,500 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of C$7.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.19.

TIMIA Capital Corp. (TCA.V) Company Profile (CVE:TCA)

TIMIA Capital Corp., a specialty finance company, focuses on providing financing to technology companies in North America. The company provides financing in exchange for variable monthly payments structured as a percentage of applicable revenue, subject to minimum monthly payments; and a fixed schedule of predetermined monthly payments.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for TIMIA Capital Corp. (TCA.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIMIA Capital Corp. (TCA.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.