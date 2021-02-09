Tim Linacre Buys 12,500 Shares of Frenkel Topping Group Plc (FEN.L) (LON:FEN) Stock

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (FEN.L) (LON:FEN) insider Tim Linacre bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £6,125 ($8,002.35).

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (FEN.L) stock opened at GBX 47 ($0.61) on Tuesday. Frenkel Topping Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 58.50 ($0.76). The firm has a market capitalization of £50.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 44.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 44.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

About Frenkel Topping Group Plc (FEN.L)

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory and wealth management services for clients in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

