Tim Linacre Buys 12,500 Shares of Frenkel Topping Group Plc (FEN.L) (LON:FEN) Stock

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (FEN.L) (LON:FEN) insider Tim Linacre bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £6,125 ($8,002.35).
Frenkel Topping Group Plc (FEN.L) stock opened at GBX 47 ($0.61) on Tuesday. Frenkel Topping Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 58.50 ($0.76). The firm has a market capitalization of £50.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 44.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 44.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
About Frenkel Topping Group Plc (FEN.L)
