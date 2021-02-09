TheStreet Upgrades Qudian (NYSE:QD) to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Qudian (NYSE:QD) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Qudian stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $948.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average of $1.56. Qudian has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $3.29.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $125.11 million during the quarter. Qudian had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QD. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new position in Qudian in the fourth quarter worth $600,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Qudian by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,171,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 168,111 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Qudian in the third quarter worth $111,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Qudian in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Qudian by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 427,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,564 shares in the last quarter.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

