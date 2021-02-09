TheStreet Upgrades Qudian (NYSE:QD) to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Qudian (NYSE:QD) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of Qudian stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $948.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average of $1.56. Qudian has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $3.29.
Qudian (NYSE:QD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $125.11 million during the quarter. Qudian had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.86%.
About Qudian
Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.
Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?
Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.