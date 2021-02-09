TheStreet Upgrades Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lazard from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Lazard from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Lazard in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazard from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.90.

Get Lazard alerts:

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $41.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Lazard has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $46.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.65.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.69. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $898.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAZ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Lazard by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 58,375 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lazard by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lazard by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 26,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Lazard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lazard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,659,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.