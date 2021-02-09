THEKEY (TKY) Market Cap Hits $2.27 Million

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One THEKEY token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and $99,484.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded up 40% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About THEKEY

THEKEY (TKY) is a token. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

