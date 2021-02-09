The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Holdings Cut by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 15.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 4.7% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.44.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,920,165.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TRV opened at $146.20 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $152.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

