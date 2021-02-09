The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Michaels Companies were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 299,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 183,908 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $735,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 91,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 26,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $631,000.

MIK stock opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 3.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.83. The Michaels Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $17.90.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MIK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Michaels Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Michaels Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Michaels Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.43.

The Michaels Companies Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

