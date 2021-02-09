The Kraft Heinz (KHC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect The Kraft Heinz to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of KHC opened at $33.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of -84.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.62 and a 200 day moving average of $32.94. The Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $36.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KHC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.56.

In other news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti purchased 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

