The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Stock Price Up 6.8%

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)’s stock price rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.19 and last traded at $38.04. Approximately 124,805 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 120,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.61.

JYNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on The Joint from $26.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on The Joint from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of The Joint in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded The Joint from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on The Joint from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.24. The firm has a market cap of $534.12 million, a PE ratio of 140.89 and a beta of 1.27.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 million. The Joint had a return on equity of 51.77% and a net margin of 6.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Joint Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in The Joint by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 152,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Joint by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in The Joint by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of The Joint by 399.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Joint in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

About The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.

