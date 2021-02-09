The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD stock opened at $280.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.90. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

