The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Raises Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

The Hartford Financial Services Group has increased its dividend by 38.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of HIG opened at $50.31 on Tuesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $59.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.49.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $6,298,215.00. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

