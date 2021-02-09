The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of GT stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.55. 47,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,373,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $13.49.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GT shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nomura downgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.85.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

