The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $36.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.96% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The FIRST BANCSHARES, INC., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association. The First is now ranked in the top twenty banks by asset size in Mississippi. The First has operations in Hattiesburg, Laurel, Purvis, Picayune, Pascagoula, Bay St. Louis, Wiggins and Gulfport, Mississippi. The Company and its subsidiary bank engage in a general commercial and retail banking business characterized by personalized service and local decision-making, emphasizing the banking needs of small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals. The products and services offered by the bank include deposit services, loan products, mortgage loan divisions and other services. “

FBMS has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The First Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of The First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

FBMS traded up $0.60 on Monday, reaching $32.74. 21,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,996. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.71. The First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $35.34. The company has a market cap of $700.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The First Bancshares had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $50.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The First Bancshares will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBMS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in The First Bancshares by 467.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The First Bancshares in the third quarter worth $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The First Bancshares in the second quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of The First Bancshares by 58.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

About The First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

