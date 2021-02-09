TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TFII traded up $3.59 on Tuesday, reaching $76.81. 13,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,928. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.20. TFI International has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $77.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

Several research firms have issued reports on TFII. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $78.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

