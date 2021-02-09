TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of TFII traded up $3.59 on Tuesday, reaching $76.81. 13,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,928. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.20. TFI International has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $77.83.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
