Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Director J Kenneth Thompson Sells 4,200 Shares of Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $563,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,843,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

J Kenneth Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,500 shares of Tetra Tech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $302,225.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $136.33 on Tuesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.61 and a 52 week high of $143.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $605.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.86%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,958,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,708,000 after buying an additional 721,009 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,192,000 after buying an additional 9,233 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 6,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 458,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,051,000 after buying an additional 26,156 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.83.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

