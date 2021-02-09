Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Trading 30.1% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) shares traded up 30.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after JMP Securities upgraded the stock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. JMP Securities now has a $70.00 price target on the stock. Teradata traded as high as $49.99 and last traded at $48.25. 15,716,889 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 450% from the average session volume of 2,856,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.08.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TDC. Citigroup lifted their price target on Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teradata from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Get Teradata alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $270,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,243 shares in the company, valued at $7,899,328.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 11,250 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 229,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,887.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,971 shares of company stock valued at $757,577. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Teradata by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Teradata by 0.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 142,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in Teradata by 2.4% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 35,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Teradata by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP raised its position in Teradata by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 14,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.92.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Company Profile (NYSE:TDC)

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.