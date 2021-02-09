TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) Given “Outperform” Rating at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$27.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$27.85.

Get TELUS Co. (T.TO) alerts:

Shares of T stock opened at C$27.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.66. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of C$18.55 and a 52 week high of C$27.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.55. The company has a market cap of C$35.17 billion and a PE ratio of 26.26.

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.85 billion. Equities research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TELUS Co. (T.TO)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Co. (T.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS Co. (T.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.