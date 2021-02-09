Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

OTCMKTS:TELNY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.84. 21,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,524. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Telenor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

