Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.67

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.67 and traded as high as $13.35. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares last traded at $13.33, with a volume of 5,678,982 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Danske upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $69.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 5.8% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 140,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 22,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 123.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

