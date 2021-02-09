TechTarget (TTGT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TTGT opened at $92.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.72 and its 200-day moving average is $51.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 147.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. TechTarget has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $93.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTGT shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on TechTarget from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

