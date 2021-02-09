TechTarget (TTGT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TTGT opened at $92.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.72 and its 200-day moving average is $51.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 147.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. TechTarget has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $93.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTGT shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on TechTarget from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

