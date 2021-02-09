TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Six analysts have provided estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.35. TechnipFMC reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TechnipFMC.

FTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Oddo Bhf upgraded TechnipFMC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $9.80 to $13.90 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTI. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 33.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,438,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067,272 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,836,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 200.8% during the third quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,855,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,017,000 after buying an additional 1,905,916 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 30.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,930,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,372,000 after buying an additional 1,846,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 26.6% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,807,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,337,000 after buying an additional 1,009,154 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FTI traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.83. 988,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,388,599. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $18.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average of $8.42.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

