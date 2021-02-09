TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) & Jaco Electronics (OTCMKTS:JACO) Head to Head Contrast

Jaco Electronics (OTCMKTS:JACO) and TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jaco Electronics and TE Connectivity’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaco Electronics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TE Connectivity $12.17 billion 3.53 -$241.00 million $4.26 30.51

Jaco Electronics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TE Connectivity.

Profitability

This table compares Jaco Electronics and TE Connectivity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaco Electronics N/A N/A N/A TE Connectivity -1.98% 14.86% 7.37%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.4% of TE Connectivity shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Jaco Electronics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of TE Connectivity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Jaco Electronics has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TE Connectivity has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Jaco Electronics and TE Connectivity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaco Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A TE Connectivity 0 3 10 0 2.77

TE Connectivity has a consensus target price of $110.92, suggesting a potential downside of 14.67%. Given TE Connectivity’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TE Connectivity is more favorable than Jaco Electronics.

Summary

TE Connectivity beats Jaco Electronics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jaco Electronics Company Profile

Jaco Electronics Inc. distributes displays and embedded systems. It offers high bright displays, touch screen displays, single board computers, TFT displays, LED micro displays, LCD controllers, and LED drivers. The company supplies its products to medical, military, kiosk, digital signage, aerospace, gaming, financial, e-voting, hand held devices, and transportation/automotive industries. Jaco Electronics Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment provides terminals and connector systems and components, sensors, antennas, relays, application tooling, and wire and heat shrink tubing products for use in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensor markets. The Industrial Solutions segment offers terminals and connector systems and components; and heat shrink tubing, interventional medical components, relays, and wires and cables for aerospace, defense, oil and gas, industrial equipment, medical, and energy markets. The Communications Solutions segment supplies electronic components, such as terminals and connector systems and components, relays, heat shrink tubing, and antennas for the data and devices, and appliances markets. TE Connectivity Ltd. sells its products to approximately 140 countries primarily through direct selling to manufacturers, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Tyco Electronics Ltd. and changed its name to TE Connectivity Ltd. in March 2011. TE Connectivity Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.

