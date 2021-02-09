TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $11,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,180,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,776,990,000 after buying an additional 253,546 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,206,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $313,441,000 after buying an additional 143,154 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.9% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,497,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,479,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $144,561,000 after buying an additional 57,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 37.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $116,648,000 after buying an additional 329,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $129.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of -180.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.20. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $131.97.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.79.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $2,673,454.00. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total transaction of $9,815,624.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 264,038 shares of company stock worth $30,844,730. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

