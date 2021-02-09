TD Securities Lowers Pinnacle Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PINWF) to Hold

Pinnacle Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PINWF) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price target on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.20.

PINWF traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.74. 70,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,287. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average of $5.74. Pinnacle Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $8.76.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

