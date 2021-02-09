TCW Group Inc. Sells 33,793 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 108,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,793 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $4,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,188,472,000. TRV GP Iii LLC bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $449,372,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $136,316,000. TRV GP IV LLC bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $119,729,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $99,209,000. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $275,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,470,294 shares of company stock worth $140,852,304 over the last 90 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

NASDAQ RLAY opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.27. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.56 and a one year high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.66). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.