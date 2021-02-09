TCW Group Inc. Has $3.67 Million Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 68.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,853 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3.3% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 341.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 22,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.76, for a total transaction of $2,757,313.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,304.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total transaction of $1,779,330.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,116.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,152,464 shares of company stock valued at $164,504,453. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ESTC opened at $165.00 on Tuesday. Elastic has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $176.49. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of -110.00 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.66 and a 200-day moving average of $131.10.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $144.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.56 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $156.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.58.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

