TCW Group Inc. Buys 20,618 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,618 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $6,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,420,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,770 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,424,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,337,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,450 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,041,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,562,000 after buying an additional 1,026,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,973,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,599,000 after buying an additional 986,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,665,000 after buying an additional 678,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $63.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.55.

Shares of WELL opened at $63.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $89.99.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

