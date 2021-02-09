Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TPR. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.52.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Shares of TPR opened at $38.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $38.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.