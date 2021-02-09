Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) will announce sales of $141.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $145.00 million and the lowest is $138.40 million. Tandem Diabetes Care reported sales of $108.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year sales of $471.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $469.10 million to $474.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $564.30 million, with estimates ranging from $555.00 million to $573.81 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tandem Diabetes Care.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TNDM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.64.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $2,425,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $145,515. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 16,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total transaction of $1,795,797.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 80,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,833,864 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 371 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $101.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.17 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.45.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

