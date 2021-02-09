Talanx AG (TLX.F) (ETR:TLX) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Talanx AG (TLX.F) (ETR:TLX) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Talanx AG (TLX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Talanx AG (TLX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €43.28 ($50.91).

Shares of ETR:TLX opened at €32.98 ($38.80) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €31.97 and a 200 day moving average price of €30.48. Talanx AG has a fifty-two week low of €21.42 ($25.20) and a fifty-two week high of €48.38 ($56.92). The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

