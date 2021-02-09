Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Issues Earnings Results

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.03, RTT News reports. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Take-Two Interactive Software updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 6.05-6.15 EPS and its Q4 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.52-0.61 EPS.

NASDAQ TTWO traded up $5.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $213.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,765,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,806. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $214.91. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.54.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.41.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

