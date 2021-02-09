Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TTWO. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.69.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $213.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 51.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.35.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,458,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,214,000 after purchasing an additional 439,944 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,847,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,747,000 after buying an additional 173,328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,604,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,048,000 after buying an additional 24,462 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,019,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,472,000 after buying an additional 8,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 987,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,203,000 after buying an additional 107,980 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

