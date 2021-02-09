Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Shares Up 13.8%

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) shares shot up 13.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.80 and last traded at $60.03. 694,430 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 494,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRHC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $61.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,126 shares in the company, valued at $13,387,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 6,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $241,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,021 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,071. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 149.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the third quarter worth $86,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 240.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.

