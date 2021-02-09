T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Increased to $142.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $140.00 to $142.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TMUS. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.46.

Shares of TMUS opened at $126.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $156.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,730,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,828,155,000 after buying an additional 1,264,809 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 83.1% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 7,690,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $879,520,000 after buying an additional 3,490,401 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,446,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $737,218,000 after buying an additional 370,320 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 68.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,498,547 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $514,454,000 after buying an additional 1,822,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,933,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $449,863,000 after buying an additional 436,619 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

