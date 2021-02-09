T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Truist

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price target lifted by Truist from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.46.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of TMUS opened at $126.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.56 and its 200 day moving average is $121.08. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $135.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.4% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.6% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 31,443 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 260.5% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.