Syverson Strege & Co Takes $706,000 Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Syverson Strege & Co owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 449,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,645,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 333,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,790,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 254,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 56,427 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,488,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $37.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.28. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $18.99 and a twelve month high of $37.14.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

