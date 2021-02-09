Syverson Strege & Co Takes $12.11 Million Position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 241,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,113,000. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF comprises 11.6% of Syverson Strege & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000.

MEAR opened at $50.23 on Tuesday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.62 and a 1-year high of $50.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.22 and a 200-day moving average of $50.21.

