Syverson Strege & Co Purchases New Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 12,506 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $251.10 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $251.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.07.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.