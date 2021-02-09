Syverson Strege & Co Buys Shares of 2,425 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $79,695,000. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,273,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,994 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,016,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,113 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,537 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 39,397.6% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 840,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,146,000 after purchasing an additional 838,774 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Stephens raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.39.

Shares of USB opened at $47.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $55.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.26.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.