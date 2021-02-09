Syverson Strege & Co Acquires Shares of 4,185 Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC)

Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF by 745.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000.

NYSEARCA:FNDC opened at $36.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.05. Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85.

